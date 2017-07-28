DELEVINGNE’S DUALITY: Not only is Cara Delevingne starring in Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” but the model-actress is also featured on the soundtrack of the film. Earlier this week, Delevingne took to Instagram to release footage from a music video involving a song from the movie’s soundtrack. Delevingne wrote and recorded the song “I Feel Everything,” which was produced by Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna, Clive Owen and Ethan Hawke are among stars featuring in the movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” which is currently in theaters.

Delevingne has already worked with Williams, in 2015. She sang the song “CC The World,” which he wrote. The two also dance together in the short film “Reincarnation,” a teaser for a Chanel show in 2014. The two performed together, as well, at Karl Lagerfeld’s request, at the Chanel Métiers d’Art show in New York at the Park Avenue Armory that same year.

Delevingne recorded the acoustic track “Sun Don’t Shine” with singer-songwriter Will Heard in 2013.

She has been writing in addition to singing. Earlier this week, the face of Puma hosted a panel discussion in London that centered on female issues. Delevingne she spoke about her experience working with a young women’s literary group and her writing.

“There are about 600 pages of poems on my phone,” she said. “It was funny, though, because I write very literally. I write songs, as well, but in metaphors a lot of the time. I read someone a poem of mine recently, and they were like, ‘You write too literally, you don’t hide it enough.’ But I’m not trying to hide what I’m saying. The way I write is just the way I feel. I used to go through poems and change them and not be happy with them and delete them. And it’s like, never delete what you say because it’s how you feel. It’s what’s going on, and you should never be ashamed of the words you use. Hopefully one day I’ll be better at speaking.”

