KING’S CROSS CARHARTT: Carhartt Work In Progress, the fashion proposition from the American workwear brand, has opened its first London flagship in the newly-revitalized neighborhood near King’s Cross train station.

Located at 2 Pancras Square, near Nike, &OtherStories and Jigsaw, the 2,500-square feet store spans two levels and also houses a coffee shop. It carries the full Carhartt WIP men’s and women’s ranges and collaborations, with prices ranging from 25 pounds for a watch beanie, to 400 pounds for outerwear.

The interiors are meant to channel a “rugged utilitarianism” with canvas wall panels and display units designed in hues of brown and tan. Floors are done in concrete while aluminium lamps hang from the ceiling. Designer Faye Toogood created the post-industrial brass fixtures as well as the overall look of the store.

Brand director Wilfried Atzert said Carhartt specifically wanted to be in the neighborhood. “King’s Cross has had a transformation. The area is home to Central Saint Martins as well as London’s Eurostar international terminal. The surrounding area is in the middle of a very interesting expansion – offering a diverse mix of shops, bars, restaurants and headquarters as well.”

Launched in 1989 in Europe, Carhartt Work In Progress puts a trendy spin on the American brand’s utilitarian designs. It has collaborated with brands including A.P.C., Neighborhood, Patta, Vans and Junya Watanabe.

This is WIP’s fourth, and largest, U.K. store. There are more than 80 stores globally in the U.S., France, Germany and Hong Kong. Atzert said the U.K. is the fourth most important market – after Germany, France and Italy – and he touted the country as “an originator, and one of the leading markets for new trends.”

He declined to provide first-year sales projections or talk about further plans for stores. “We don’t stick to a plan,” said said Atzert. “We prefer to act when we feel the opportunity is right, location is right, and it brings something to the brand itself.”