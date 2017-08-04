WIDOW DRESSING: Carine Roitfeld and her content team at CR Studio will curate the third Veuve Clicquot Widow Series in London in October. Roitfeld follows Nick Knight, who worked on the inaugural series, and FKA Twigs who oversaw last year’s creative and cultural event.

The series honors the house’s founder Madame Clicquot, who was widowed in October 1805. She took on her late husband’s Champagne business and pioneered several industry innovations. Each year, the series taps a creative type who has “an unfulfilled desire or passion project” they want to bring to life.

“I’m a storyteller, that’s my job as an editor and stylist. This opportunity is completely different, and now my team at CR Studio and I have the opportunity to tell a story with the viewer actually experiencing the story as we tell it,” Roitfeld said. “It’s not a party, it’s a truly immersive experience, a different way of thinking.”

Jean-Marc Gallot, president of Maison Veuve Clicquot, said the house wanted Roitfeld for her “artistic yet audacious aesthetic” and fashion leadership over the decades. “We welcome another empowering woman into the house of Veuve Clicquot.”

Last year, FKA Twigs let her imagination run wild and curated “Rooms,” an immersive experience featuring 12 installations done in collaboration with set designers and enhanced by theater and dance performances. “There aren’t always opportunities to make your wildest creative ideas a reality, so this is one of my most ambitious projects to date,” Twigs said at the time.

Each room represented a zodiac sign and took its inspiration from a different theme: Sagittarius was represented in a haunting room with a black rose hanging from the ceiling. Aquarius, designed by Miguel Bento, was paved with see-through colored panels.

The Roitfeld series will launch with a private view and VIP party on Oct. 19, after which the show will be open to the public.