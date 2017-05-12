BY WAY OF FRANCE: The French Institute Alliance Française will soon be shining the spotlight on two French fashion influencers — Pierre Hardy and Carine Roitfeld.

Hardy will sit down with Melissa Ceria in Florence Gould Hall on June 8 to discuss his ever-changing career. And Harper’s Bazaar global fashion director and CR Fashion Book founder Roitfeld will be honored on June 12 with the Art de Vivre award.

The accessories designer will no doubt share some insights about Hermès’ recent investment in his namesake label. He took on he creative director of shoes role at Hermès in 1990 and added the creative director of fine jewelry title in 2001. A former illustrator, Hardy likes to infuse influences from art, dance and design in his shoes and handbags. The designer started his own signature label in 1999 which has such celebrity fans as Rihanna, Alicia Vikander and Bella Hadid.

Over the years during his career, Hardy has worked with Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenciaga on the house’s shoe collection, as well as Gap and Nars. He is part of the design team behind the handcrafted Apple Watch Hermès. Next month’s talk will be part of the FIAF’s “Art de Vivre” series hosted by Ceria, who also works as editorial director of Marriott International’s Luxury Council. Hardy recently got major play — as in 10 pages — in the Paris-themed issue of niche Berlin-based magazine Achtung.

After cocktails at the FIAF Skyroom, Roitfeld will receive her award from Estée Lauder ambassador Carolyn Murphy at a dinner at Le Bilboquet. The fashion editor is being saluted with a prize that recognizes individuals from the food, wine or fashion industries that recognizes outstanding contributions to the promotion of the French art of living. The event committee includes Frederic Fekkai, Mortimer Singer, Lauren Santo Domingo and David Wolf. The Art de Vivre Award raises money to help support FIAF’s mission to teach French, promote Francophone culture and strengthen the relationship between the French and American people.

FIAF president Marie-Monique Steckel said, “One of our young fashionistas told me that she would only come to the Art de Vivre Award Gala if we honored Carine Roitfeld. So I accepted the challenge.”

