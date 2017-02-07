EXTRA LIME FOR CAMPOS: In recent months, Mexico has had a rough go of it, given President Trump’s blistering criticism and the potential border tax on Mexican imports. But Jose Cuervo will be doing what it can to present a more fashionable point of view.

Through a new collaboration with fashion designer Carlos Campos and artist Ricardo Cavolo, the tequila maker will help unveil the Cuervo x Campos x Cavolo collection on Feb. 15 at the Kola House in Manhattan. The exclusive deal celebrated Jose Cuervo’s 222nd anniversary and will spotlight limited-edition Jose Cuervo Especial 222 bottles. The Extortionists Ibe Soliman and Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow will be there as DJs.

Aside from marking an anniversary and its heritage as Mexico’s oldest premium commercial tequila, the company reportedly is close to unveiling an initial public offering that is expected to raise $700 million. A spokesman for the company declined to comment Tuesday on the status of the IPO.

“Cuervo was the first family-owned company to be run by a woman in Mexico, and it represents the heart of Mexico,” the spokesman said. “They have been funding art, design and music projects for years.”

The Mexican-born Cavolo works from a studio in Barcelona, Spain, and has crafted new designs for Cuervo Especial 222 bottles that highlight key periods in Cuervo’s history — heart, lady, devil and music. The lady T-shirt references Ana Gonzalez-Rubio y de la Torre’s tenure heading the company during the rocky years after Mexico’s revolution. The music sweatshirt is a reminder of The Rolling Stones’ “Tequila Sunrise” tour in 1972, among other agave-fueled songs. Devil underscores “the devil’s water” that Americans dared to drink when Jose Cuervo tequila first made its way into the U.S. in 1873.

Originally from Honduras, Campos incorporated some of Cavolo’s vibrant imagery for limited-edition pieces like a sweatshirt, T-shirt and tote bag. Next week’s 350 guests in New York will be among the first to see his designs, which consumers can try to win through an online sweepstakes. The items will not be sold in stores but will be gifted by the brand, Campos and Cavolo said.

The initiative is part of the “Cuervo No Chaser” series of events that was created by the communications agency Exposure. It was triggered by the same three words sung by Beyoncé in her single “Formation.” The political climate being what it is, next week’s Cuervo launch during New York Fashion Week is meant to wave the flag for Mexico. “The mood now is to very much put down Mexico and not raise it up as it should be,” the spokesman said.