Oklahoma City continues to up its fashion game thanks to its star basketball players Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony, who was traded to the Thunder at the end of last year, today will introduce a signature hat collection with San Francisco-based Goorin Bros. The partnership marks the first co-branded product line with a professional athlete for the venerable headwear company in its 122-year history.

Called Fresh Greens by Melo x Goorin, the line consists of five unisex models, all of which are made in America from 100 percent wool. Anthony named each of the looks including the Melo Mint, a style with an open crown with a stiff brim and leather sweatband in green; the Everyday Camo, a center-dent fedora in a camouflage pattern, and Sage Dust, a hard-pinch teardrop crown fedora with a wide brim and a leather sweatband.

The hats will retail from $180 for the Camo to $300 for the Melo Mint. Each is lined with green satin and a Melo x Goorin logo, Anthony’s signature and the inscription: “Knowledge of self, wisdom and understanding.” They will be packaged in a green and copper foil hatbox and will be available in sizes small through extra-large.

Anthony unveiled the collection today while in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“As someone who has admired the craftsmanship of Goorin Bros., teaming up with them was a natural fit,” Anthony said. “This collaboration was a valuable experience — being able to be a part of the design process and bringing my creative vision to life. There’s going to be more headwear to come from this partnership. This is just the beginning.”