ALL DRESSED UP: Ready to roll out a limited edition dress for Dress Barn that will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Carmen Marc Valvo is considering another collaboration.

Hoping to work with Dress Barn on a diffusion line, Valvo said, “We’re having that conversation. We played with the idea a little bit in the past. As in retail, there’s a lot of change with presidents and senior management. So the conversation is in the works and hopefully something can come from it. It’s exciting because it presents a new challenge.”

Valvo is counting on high-profile friends like Queen Latifah and Hilaria Baldwin, Vanessa Williams and Katie Couric to wear and post images of his BCRF dress. After designing a limited edition BCRF dress for Dress Barn last year, the designer sent one to 2015 Miss Universe winner, Pia Wurtzbach, who Instagrammed an image of the dress and in doing helped reach 500,000-plus followers. “We’re really expanding our horizons this year. The social media aspect really helped to sell the message for getting involved on multiple levels.” he said.

Retailing from $59 to $64, the frock will be offered in sizes up to 24 and will be sold via Dress Barn’s site and stores next month. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to BCRF.

Local newscasters like NY1’s Cheryl Wills and Roma Torre, and “Good Day New York’s” Rosanna Scotto are also on the freebie list for the pink-and-black dress. “The newscasters especially in some local markets across the country really have good pull. They all have great viewership. We’re also sending it to PIX11 this year,” Valvo said.

Carmen Marc Valvo developed the washable poly crepe fabric that is reminiscent of a doubleknit from the Sixties. Working with Dress Barn’s New York design team, print house and fabric supplier, the prints were engineered so they have to be cut for specific sizes as opposed to random cuts. Philanthropy is a priority for the Jaffe family, which runs Dress Barn’s parent company, the Ascena Retail Group.