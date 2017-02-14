DESIGNER HERITAGE: In what appears to be an act of cultural diplomacy, Carolina Herrera is working with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanbok Advancement Center to design three custom Hanboks.

The Carolina Herrera x Hanbok Collection will be unveiled Feb. 15 at a private event at the Museum of Arts and Design, which is located at Columbus Circle. It will then be shipped off to Seoul for an installation later this month.

Dating back to the Joseon period, the Hanbok is semiformal or formalwear that is donned for traditional festivals and celebrations. Hanbok was worn daily up until 100 years ago, but its design has changed gradually over the years, though the garment’s graceful shape remains a constant.

Herrera has created three looks, each made at the New York designer’s Seventh Avenue in-house atelier. Reflecting the style of the house, Herrera’s Hanboks embody the essence of the traditional attire. The designer, who presented her fall collection Monday in the Meatpacking District, sells her ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men and children, as well as bridal and fragrances in 105 countries. The company also has 146 CH Carolina Herrera stores and three Carolina Herrera New York retail locations throughout the world.

Since the 17th century, the details of South Korean clothes began to change over time. From the lengths of jackets to the full skirts, the history of Hanbok is designed to reflect the gentle yet persistent characteristics of the South Korean people and their enduring sense of national identity. Once the New York event has wound down, the installation will be set up in Seoul on Feb. 22 at the Horim Art Center.

With luxury goods sales nearing $11 billion in South Korea, it is one of the fastest-growing regions in Asia for that sector.