ONWARD AND UPWARD: With a new president in place, Carolina Herrera Ltd. has named Lauren Astry Sorensen as vice president of global marketing and communications.

Sorensen, who joined the company in 2013, was most recently public relations director. In her new post, she reports to Emilie Rubinfeld, who was named president earlier this month. Sorensen is responsible for developing and managing the company’s marketing vision, as well as overseeing all aspects of the communications department including public relations, advertising and brand partnerships and events.

Just last week, the company’s spring global advertising campaign shot by photographer Mario Testino was released. Inspired by the French neoclassical painter Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Carolina Herrera recruited up-and-coming model Grace Elizabeth to help Lily Aldridge relay his artistry. In line with last season’s plan, the campaign broke on the house’s social media platforms, with additional exposure set for fashion and lifestyle magazines and in digital advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Monday’s news follows a ripple of executives changes within the company. Rubinfeld took on her title after serving as chief marketing officer. That was the first time the company had chosen someone from the marketing and communications department as its president. Sorensen, who previously worked at Ports 1961, has worked with Rubinfeld throughout her time at Carolina Herrera.

Her promotion follows in the wake of the departure of chief executive officer Francois Kress. Kress and the company had been in the news due to a lawsuit between Carolina Herrera Ltd. and Oscar de la Renta over a non-compete agreement with designer Laura Kim. That legal matter was settled earlier this month.

Given the windfall of attention the brand received over the Inaugural Weekend thanks to First Daughter Ivanka Trump wearing three Carolina Herrera outfits for various events, Astry Sorensen may have her work cut out for her. A New York retailer, who asked not to be named, said Saturday, “I tell you what. I sold a lot of Carolina Herrera for this inaugural and I am about to sell a lot more.”