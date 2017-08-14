MAKE IT A DOUBLE: Carolina Herrera has bolstered the ranks with two key hires.

Lisa Arnold has joined the company as vice president of retail and Thea Terenik is on board as vice president of global merchandising. Both executives are based in the company’s New York office and report to Emilie Rubinfeld, president of Carolina Herrera Ltd.

Arnold will handle all aspects of Carolina Herrera New York’s global retail presence with an emphasis on delivering best-in-class client service. She joins the team with considerable experience in the luxury sector, most recently having spent six years at Chanel overseeing its East Coast retail division. During her career, Arnold has also held retail leadership positions at Roger Vivier, Dior and Ralph Lauren.

Terenik joins the company from Calvin Klein, where she was in charge of merchandising for both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear at Calvin Klein Collection. Prior to that, she worked in merchandising at Alexander Wang and Barneys New York. In the role of vice president of global merchandising, Terenik will head up Carolina Herrera New York’s global brand positioning and product strategy within the luxury ready-to-wear and bridal market. She has been tasked with teaming with the design team to maximize the house’s New York-based atelier and strong branding that has been rooted in the company’s heritage. Bolstering global distribution is one of her aims.

“We are focused on building a strong and dynamic team to lead this organization and brand to reach its full potential,” Rubinfeld said. “Lisa and Thea are two incredibly talented executives who possess the creativity and vision to make their mark at Carolina Herrera; additionally, they share a passion and enthusiasm for this very special brand.”

Last week Carolina Herrera introduced another new fan of the brand — Maria Borges, who joined the ranks of Grace Elizabeth and Lily Aldridge modeling in the fall campaign shot by Mario Testino.