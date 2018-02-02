Carolina Herrera and Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing showed — and voiced — their support for the Miami City Ballet on Thursday afternoon. The pair sat down for a talk on fashion and culture during the Miami City Ballet’s Palm Beach Board of Trustees’ “For the Ballerina in All of Us” Afternoon Tea benefit, with models styled by Downing in looks from the designer’s recent collections. The event, hosted at the residence of honorary chair Sydell Miller, raised more than $100,000 to support the Palm Beach Dance Camp and access to cultural experiences for underserved youth in Palm Beach County.