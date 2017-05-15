RESEARCH ASSISTANCE: As part of its ongoing philanthropic efforts, the Carolina Herrera company will present its pre-fall collection to 89 women at the “Collaborating for a Cure” luncheon Wednesday to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.

Executives from the designer’s company will be on hand for this week’s event which will include a fashion show. Guests will be welcomed to Andrea Stark’s penthouse where models will walk down a dramatic staircase and mingle among the seated guests.

Through its support of leading researchers in a wide range of cancer categories, the Waxman Foundation has awarded $90 million to more than 200 researchers globally since 1976. In the past 10 years alone, the group has invested more than $23 million in cancer research. The practice of reprogramming cancer cells to function normally through differentiation led to a breakthrough treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Developed through collaboration between Waxman Foundation founder and chief executive officer Dr. Samuel Waxman, and researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Hematology, the treatment improved the fatality rate of APL, which had been 100 percent to 95 percent.

“Every year, this by-invitation-only and sold-out event has grown in support, doubling in attendance since it debuted in 2014,” Waxman said. “The Waxman Foundation was founded as a result of the generosity of the fashion industry and it continues to support us with the likes of industry leaders such as Carolina Herrera. We are most grateful to Carolina Herrera for their participation this year.”

Haute society girl and famed Art Deco painter Tamara de Lempicka was Carolina Herrera’s muse for pre-fall. The designer played up the artist’s glamorous style and the richly vivid colors of her paintings channeled in the collection.

One of this year’s co-chairs, Lauren Lawrence, a devoted customer of Herrera’s, made the connection with the designer for this year’s event. Lawrence and her cochairs Pamela Morgan and Marion Waxman have the support of committee members such as Sharon Bush, Maria Elena Christiansen, Denise Del Luca, Boo Grace, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Susan Gutfreund, Mai Hallingby Harrison, Michelle-Marie Heinemann, Yaz Hernandez, Michele Gerber Klein, Patricia Kluge, Jeanne Lawrence, Valerie Lettan, Lauren Day Roberts, Barbara Tober and Karen Amster-Young.

Guests will indulge in a lunch catered by Craveable Hospitality Group/David Burke at Bloomingdales, and those who would rather pass on the wine and Prosecco from Palm Bay International have the option of hydrogenated water from HFactor.