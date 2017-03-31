Carolina Herrera touched down in San Francisco this week to help Neiman Marcus salute the San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary, San Francisco Opera Guild and San Francisco Symphony for their dedication in bringing arts programs to children throughout the Bay Area.

“The event combines my two favorite causes, children and the arts,” said Herrera, who was joined by Neimans’ senior vice president and fashion director Ken Downing and Alan Morrell, vice president, general manager of Neiman Marcus Union Square.

Herrera presented 39 looks from her fall 2017 collection in a mini runway show on the store’s couture floor then mingled at a trunk show. The designer was last at Neiman Marcus Union Square six years ago and said, “I’m so glad I got to come back. I also attended a ballet and went to see the new modern art museum. The [Henri] Matisse and [Richard] Diebenkorn exhibit was beautiful. It was also nice to see the groups of children who come there as beneficiaries of the programs we are honoring today.”

Neiman’s has carried Herrera since its launch in 1981. In honor of the longstanding relationship, Neiman Marcus Group chief executive officer Karen Katz honored the designer with The Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion last September in Dallas. She said she hopes to make another sojourn to Los Angeles soon as well (she was last there in December to support Rochelle Gores Fredston’s The Winter Gala), where she recently installed a full-time VIP relations staffer to manage dressing and West Coast public relations.

Back in New York, Herrera is busy readying her bridal show, which will take place on April 21, then onto the resort and spring collections. “Fashion never sleeps,” she said.