Carolina Herrera took to public forum Instagram to blast the Venezuelan government for the death of her nephew.

“Thank you so much for all your thoughtful messages. The family and I appreciate your kindness. Our only hope is that the tragic assassination of our young nephew, Reinaldo and his colleague, Fabrizio will serve to mitigate the terrible carnage and murders that are committed against our youth in Venezuela. The Electoral Results must be respected. The Communist Dictatorship must go,” Herrera wrote in a post on her brand’s Instagram account, @houseofherrera, which has 1.7 million followers.

According to reports, Reinaldo Herrera, 34, and his colleague Fabrizio Mendoza, 31, were discovered Thursday after an apparent kidnapping in an abandoned vehicle on a highway that connects Caracas to the Caribbean coast.

“Carolina and Reinaldo Herrera and their family are deeply devastated by this tragedy. They are not available for further comment. The family requests privacy as they grieve,” said a spokeswoman for Carolina Herrera when reached for comment Saturday.