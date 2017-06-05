HERRERA HONOR: On Saturday evening at the Swan Lake at Cheekwood in Nashville, Carolina Herrera received the Swan Award at the 55th annual Swan Ball.

The white-tie event, which benefits the botanical gardens Cheekwood, also featured a performance by Grammy winning songwriter Sheryl Crow.

“It is very important to appreciate and support the study of the arts and botanicals, and Cheekwood does it brilliantly,” Herrera said. “I am very honored to receive the Swan Award and to be a part of the historic Cheekwood.”

The Swan Award has been presented annually since 1969, to “individuals distinguished in the arts or by their dedicated service to humanity,” according to the organization. Past recipients include Martha Rivers Ingram, Bill Ivey, Anne Hendricks Bass, The Frist Family, Ann and Monroe Carell, Teresa Heinz, Gerald and Florence Van de Kemp, Kip Forbes, Walter H. Annenberg, Dr. Armand Hammer, Carroll Petrie and Veronica Hearst, among others.

Herrera shares a long history with the cause. In 1983 she presented her collection to attendees at the ball, which was that year chaired by Julia Jarman and Dorothy Earthman.