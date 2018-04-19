Carolina Herrera is slated to receive the Toda Una Vida Award from Ballet Hispánico.

The group will honor the fashion designer at its Carnaval Gala 2018 on May 7 at The Plaza Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in Manhattan.

The annual gala celebrates the impact of Latino leaders. Also being honored are musicians Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who will receive the Nuestra Inspiración Award, and RBC Capital Markets’ senior managing director and head of its media and entertainment banking group Marcos Torres, who will receive the Civic Inspiration Award.

The event last year raised more than $1.1 million, which Ballet Hispánico said benefited the “creation of new choreographic works, much-needed scholarships for young people and immersive dance programs for communities around the world.”

This year’s program will include performances by the Ballet Hispánico Co. and students of the School of Dance. It will also feature a performance by aspiring young dancers from the New Orleans Ballet Association, a nod to the dance company’s impact in communities across the nation. The dance company said it has been supporting “young people in New Orleans for over two decades with access to hands on pre-professional training.”

Ballet Hispánico was founded by National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, with a focus on bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance. The company is led by Eduardo Vilaro, a choreographer and former member of the company.

Herrera stepped down in February as creative director of the brand that bears her name, transitioning to be global brand ambassador. Wes Gordon is now the company’s creative director.

