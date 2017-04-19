IN THE BAG: Following in the footsteps of fellow Chanel ambassadors Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret feature in the third installment in a series of four short films to be released by the house this month to accompany the print ad campaign for the new Gabrielle bag lensed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Helmed by French director Olivier Assayas, and featuring Lee Hazlewood’s “The Girls in Paris” as its breezy soundtrack, the film, much like the static ad campaign, portrays de Maigret as the embodiment of Parisian chic.

Clad in distressed jeans and a little black jacket, a barefoot Maigret in the short, which was filmed in black and white in a single sequence-shot, can be seen moving through an empty Haussmann-era apartment scattered with the signs of a recent photo shoot like clothes racks and lights. She passes through a bedroom and picks up a diary marked “Rdv Gabrielle” before moving into the living room, slipping on a silver version of the bag sitting on the mantelpiece and reenacting the shoot she did with Lagerfeld.

The film has been released on Chanel’s web site and social channels, with a ‘making of’ film due to follow on April 20. The campaign’s fourth and final film, with Pharrell Williams – the first man to appear in a handbag campaign for the French house – will be released on April 24.

Chanel has dubbed 2017 the year of Gabrielle, the name of a forthcoming perfume, its first new fragrance pillar in 15 years, and also jewelry and watch collections inspired by the rebellious house founder.