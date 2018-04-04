After teaming for intimates, watches and Adidas by Stella McCartney tennis attire, Caroline Wozniacki is adding sunglasses to the mix. Her capsule collection for Ovvo Optics features 11 men’s and women’s styles named after friends and family, as well as famous Danes such as Viggo Mortensen and Karl Lagerfeld muse and model Freja Beha Erichsen. It’s the New Jersey-based eyewear firm’s first collaboration and foray into fashion. The company didn’t have a hard time convincing the 2018 Australian Open champion — who lives in sunglasses in her downtime, whether on a jet ski or at the beach — to sign on.

“The partnership gives me the opportunity to really design and be involved in the whole process,” she said, during a photo shoot on a vintage boat in Biscayne Bay. “We got out a big picture of my face and started drawing prototypes on it.”

She liked the brainstorming session’s inaugural round frames so much they begat the Caroline style. Each pair, from aviators to a butterfly, has Carl Zeiss lenses and Ovvo’s signature surgical steel and titanium composite frames, which are manufactured in Poland on its exclusive machines once used to build spacecraft. The company’s innovative materials and construction-like screwless hinges appealed to her practical side and athletic sensibility.

“It was important to me that they’re light and can be worn for hours and that they don’t slide off your face,” Wozniacki said.

Women’s metal colorways include black, gold and graphite, while men’s divert slightly, such as the Roger [Federer]’s black pattern matte and the David [Lee]’s retro brown. Lenses also vary in feminine hues — plum gradient, pink and yellow duotone.

The collection retails from $312 to $375 at optical stores and through Ovvo’s web site. It’s the only one available for purchase on the latter in honor of the stylish departure.