CLOUD NINE: Having one’s head in the clouds has never been so fun — or fragrant — as it is in Paris these days, thanks to the Maison Cartier’s immersive creation.

Called Le Nuage Parfumé (or Perfumed Cloud), it is comprised of a cloud suspended in the middle of a large see-through glass cubical structure standing at the base of the Palais de Tokyo museum and Musée d’Art Moderne. The project is the brainchild of Mathilde Laurent, Cartier’s in-house perfumer, who wants fragrance to be viewed differently.

And it is. People may enter five at a time through an antechamber, so the closely regulated interior temperature — cool below and much warmer above — is maintained. Then, one by one they climb a twisting metal staircase, which rises through a tangible, suspended cloud scented with L’Envol de Cartier, a perfume conceived by Laurent.

A mash-up of olfactory art and climate engineering, spearheaded by the Transsolar Agency, Le Nuage Parfumé is running in tandem with the FIAC art fair and closes on Monday. It is the first of Cartier’s Unidentified Scented Objects — aka OSNI, using the French acronym.

This is also the latest link with the art world for Cartier, which runs an eponymous contemporary art foundation on Paris’ Left Bank.