NUTS AND NAILS: A suspended Corvette with gold body paint that turns neon at night, with golden liquid oozing onto the floor, will be among the features of a garage-chic pop-up installation by Cartier due to open on April 5 as part of Milan Design Week.

Titled “Precious Garage” and designed by New York-based Puerto Rican visual artist Desi Santiago, the high-shine grease monkey set, located in the Garage Sanremo on Milan’s Via delle Fosse Ardeatine, will showcase two precious Cartier lines based on nuts and nails.

The Juste un Clou torque necklace, based on the iconic Nail bracelet created by Aldo Cipullo for Cartier New York in the Seventies, and a spin-off bracelet from the house’s new Écrou de Cartier line, embellished with nuts, will be presented in drawers at the site, scattered among tools of the trade, with overalled helpers on hand to chaperone guests.

“Looking at the history of the Juste un Clou bracelet, which is about very strong design establishing a link between [the world of] mechanics and jewelry, and transforming ordinary everyday objects into exceptional pieces, the idea of presenting during design week felt natural,” said Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communications director at Cartier.

“It will be an industrial mood but shaped by Cartier, a garage installation through the eyes of a nonconformist, free-spirited jeweler with a balance of edginess, elegance and sophistication,” he added of the pop-up that will wrap on April 9.

As reported, the other main focus for Cartier this year will be the relaunch of the house’s Panthère de Cartier women’s watch, originally launched in the Eighties, signaling a strategic return to its jewel-making roots as the watch industry struggles with weak demand and excess stocks.

The Paris-based house, owned by Swiss luxury group Compagnie Financière Richemont, unveiled the timepiece at the SIHH watchmaking fair in Geneva in January. The timepiece will go on sale in June, with an “exciting and unexpected” launch party scheduled for Los Angeles in early May, Carrez said.

“It’s a critical year for Cartier, a year of renaissance clarifying the essence of the house, and paying tribute to our first asset, the woman,” he added.