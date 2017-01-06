A SWISS ACCOUNT?: Does Carven have its eye on Serge Ruffieux?

According to market sources, Carven has held talks with the Swiss designer, who rose to prominence in 2016 when he and Lucie Meier jointly held the creative reins of Dior’s women’s collections following the exit of Raf Simons and until the recruitment of his successor, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The likelihood of a deal with Ruffieux could not immediately be learned. But it is understood that Carven is mere weeks away from naming a new artistic director.

Ruffieux and Meier, respectively, headed fall and spring ready-to-wear and couture studios under Simons, and then took the design helm between October 2015 and July 2016.

Last October, Carven parted ways with the creative duo behind its women’s collections: Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud. An internal team designed the 2017 pre-fall collection.

Last July, Carven also parted ways with its men’s wear designer Barnabé Hardy, an alum of Balenciaga, after 18 months.

The contemporary label, owned since May 2016 by Bluebell Group, decided to put the men’s line on hold and focus on the women’s collection. Bluebell is a Hong Kong-based, family-owned company that distributes fashion, fragrance, food and home brands throughout Asia.

The house of Carven was founded in 1945 by the late Madame Carven, the French couturier who traveled the world with her collections and brought back a trove of exotic influences.