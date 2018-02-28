“Should we talk about the weather,” asked Catherine Deneuve with wit as she sat down under the gilded ceilings of Paris’ city hall for Dries Van Noten’s fall show. The veteran actress deflected any awards season discussion as she may skip out, as she is about to star in French director André Téchiné’s next drama film, tentatively titled “Jusqu’au bout de la nuit” (until the end of the night, in French), as a woman welcoming her troubled orphaned grandson in her Southern French almond plantation, amid socioeconomic upheavals.

For those who were too sick of the frosty weather to discuss it, the richly decorated hall, figuring allegorical representations of France’s provinces, provided ample distractions. “This room is amazing. Don’t you see why I never left?” breathed new Paris resident Casey Spooner as he took in the decor. “Nobody can get me out me of here.”