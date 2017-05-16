RUBIES ARE RED: In its 40th anniversary year, Catherine Walker is teaming with Italy’s Gismondi 1754 jeweler on a limited-edition ruby and diamond necklace, with a percentage of sales to benefit the British charity Breast Cancer Haven.

The ruby and diamond necklace comes with a white gold chain and the pendant is in the shape of a butterfly. Its wings are made of rubies and its body is a slender white diamond.

The necklace, which is called Butterfly, is priced at 2,500 pounds, or $3,226, with 20 percent of each sale to be donated to Breast Cancer Haven. Catherine Walker & Co. was a founding sponsor of the charity and has been a long-term supporter.

Creative Director Massimo Gismondi worked with Said Cyrus, who founded the couturier with his late wife Catherine Walker, on the design.

“The butterfly is a motif I chose a while ago for Catherine Walker & Co., as it felt like a fitting representation of what we do, embracing elegance and grace,” said Cyrus. “There is also a delicacy and fragility to a butterfly’s movements which, on a more personal level, reminds me of my late wife.”

He said the hope is to raise “a great deal” for the cause as Catherine Walker & Co. celebrates its milestone anniversary. In the autumn, the Chelsea, London-based couture house plans to stage a series of events in the British capital to mark the anniversary.

Massimo Gismondi, the Italian jeweler’s chief executive officer and creative head, said the collaboration was a natural one, as both companies want to involve their customers in the design process. He said both companies also see color as a powerful form of expression.

Of the design, he said: “The butterfly is an icon for Catherine Walker & Co. — integral to its brand identity and using rubies was an obvious choice, given the house is celebrating 40 years.”

The necklace is available exclusively at Gismondi 1754’s boutiques, including the one on London’s Albemarle Street. The Genoa-based jeweler also has stores in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and in Milan, Cervinia and Portofino, Italy.