IN MOM’S FOOTSTEPS: Ever Anderson is no shy, retiring type.

“I used to be shy but now after I did my first movie I was, like, ‘You know what, shy is so last century,’ said the budding actress and model, the nine year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson.

Sitting front row at the Bonpoint show Wednesday afternoon alongside her dad, she was cool as a cucumber despite the sweltering heat in the outdoor venue in the Jardin des Plantes.

Anderson made her acting debut last year in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” starring mom and directed by dad.

“I’ve worn Bonpoint since I was super-little,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite brands of clothing.”

Despite the pretty dress she was wearing for the occasion, Anderson said she loved to mix and match her sartorial styles.

“I love that in fashion you can put together whatever you like, maybe sometimes things don’t match, but sometimes a mismatch looks really good.”

Coco Rocha’s two year-old daughter Ioni, meanwhile, made her catwalk debut for the high-end kids’ label.

“This is my industry, I have no problem with it, that’s why I’m in it,” said Rocha of putting her daughter on the runway. “She’s literally loving life, saying ‘I’m gonna be in the show, I’m gonna be in the show,’ and I say, ‘I know, I booked you for it.’”

Being there for her daughter’s big day meant Rocha had to whip across town on a motorbike to make it from Jean Paul Gaultier, where she closed the show just an hour earlier to beat the heavy traffic.

The contrast of setting could not be more significant, from ice queens at Gaultier to a summer garden at Bonpoint.

“After this is ice cream, I’ve decided, I’m so hot,” Rocha said.