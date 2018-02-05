Elizabeth Stewart — stylist to stars including Gal Gadot, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Rebel Wilson — has teamed up with contemporary shoe brand PLV (formerly known as Pour La Victoire) to design the Stand Tall Collection, inspired by female empowerment and strength. The 10-piece range of pumps, platforms and loafers are to debut in September and retail from $225 to $400.

“My ultimate goal as a celebrity stylist is to ensure that when my clients step out onto the red carpet and into some of the most public moments of their lives that they feel confident, strong and empowered by what they’re wearing,” said Stewart. “Fashion is an incredibly empowering tool for women to protect, enhance, embolden and even convey a message. I’ve partnered with PLV to design a collection of statement-making shoes perfect for the ‘red carpet moments’ in every woman’s life.”

Though Stewart often works with brands to customize pieces for her clients, she hasn’t yet lent her name to a collection for retailing. The branding message dovetails nicely with the current social climate in Hollywood and elsewhere highlighting women’s issues and rights.

“The PLV collaboration with Elizabeth Stewart brings a much-needed, laser-focused relevance to fashion, with a globally empowering statement of personal distinction and authenticity. It’s a collection we could not be more excited to partner on with Elizabeth, and roll out with our retailers, who, like us, believe in the power of modern femininity,” said Cathy Taylor, chief executive officer of Millennial Brands, parent company of PLV.

The shoes will be available at select retail partners and on PLVshoes.com.

It isn’t PLV’s first foray into Hollywood. In 2013, Cameron Diaz signed on for a stint as artistic director.