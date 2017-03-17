Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati and Eddie Bauer have reunited for another limited-edition capsule collection, this one for women and launching for fall 2017 at select Eddie Bauer stores and eddiebauer.com in late September. Urbinati last paired with the Seattle-based vertical retailer in 2015 for a men’s capsule collection launched at Sundance Film Festival.

“We appreciate the way she has remained true to the brand’s ethos while modernizing some of our classic silhouettes, creating a fresh take on many of Eddie Bauer’s iconic pieces,” said Eddie Bauer chief executive officer Mike Egeck. “Ilaria’s sense of style, combined with Eddie Bauer’s rich outdoor heritage, has created something truly special that is relevant for today’s outdoor and fashion consumer.”

Urbinati, whose male clients include Ben and Casey Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans, Armie Hammer, Rami Malek, Donald Glover, James Marsden, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hiddleston, pulled from Bauer’s archive and took inspiration from his wife, Christine “Stine” Bauer, an avid outdoorswoman, whom Urbinati called a “badass.” A field expert in her own right, Stine was the driving force behind Eddie Bauer’s first women’s outdoor apparel line, insisting he make women’s versions of his designs. Hence, the iconic 1936 Skyliner Jacket was made available in women’s sizes.

The collection, retailing from $70 to $349, is comprised of reinterpreted classic outerwear, knits, woven tops, sweaters, bottoms and accessories that feature fall colors, plaids and heritage-inspired patterns. Signature styles featured in the limited-edition collection include the Kara Koram II Parka, first made famous on the renowned American expedition to K2 in 1953, the Blacktail Cropped Bomber that emulates Eddie Bauer’s 1936 Skyliner Jacket silhouette and the Sport Shop Sweater Coat inspired by a cardigan sweater worn by Eddie Bauer in 1928.

“I really wanted to collaborate with an American line that had heritage and history to get behind, and could use a bit of a reintroduction to a younger audience,” Urbinati said. “When I designed the men’s line, I kept in the back of my mind how I would translate it to women’s eventually.”

She used the same brass hardware and gold zippers while taking a men’s cowboy print lining from the archives and making it into a thermal top and and Aztec print bomber jacket based on one worn by Stine.

“If a J.D. Salinger character or Margot Tenenbaum wore Eddie Bauer, this is what it would look like,” she said of the nostalgic and movie-inspired feel. The black-and-white buffalo check jacket, she said, was inspired by June Carter Cash, and a coat with toggles by Kate Hudson’s character Penny Lane in “Almost Famous.”

While she hasn’t given the samples yet to her clients Shailene Woodley, Nina Dobrev, Lizzy Caplan, Krysten Ritter, Jenny Slate or Anya Taylor-Joy, Urbinati said, “Shailene has already asked me for the red parka.”