Nordstrom has snagged a ticket to Céline Dion. The singing diva, who unveiled her lifestyle brand at Project in February, has linked with the Seattle-based retailer to debut the fall 2017 collection at all its stores and online in August.

The affordable handbags, luggage and small accessories collection has about 100 pieces, including the signature handbag that is part of the brand’s ad campaign. Retail prices range from $58 to $298 in the U.S. and $78 to $398 in Canada. The luggage will be sold online separately for $158 to $478.

“I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom,” Dion said. “They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent. My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

“We are always interested in bringing new and exciting product to our customers,” said Gemma Lionello, Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager for accessories, at home and beauty. Quebec-based Bugatti Group manufactures and distributes its products under multiple brand names; the global company was founded 75 years ago.

Dion has sold 240 million-plus records during her more than 30-year career and completed four sold-out world tours. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and in her native Canada, has 20 Juno Awards and 40 Félix Awards. Last year, she received the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Las Vegas show, Céline at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is in its 14th year of residency.

Dion is gearing up for her 2017 European summer tour beginning June 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with 25 shows in 17 cities and wrapping in Glasgow on Aug. 5. She resumes her Las Vegas residency in September, which will culminate with a New Year’s Eve celebration.