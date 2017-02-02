After belting out a flurry of hit songs, Céline Dion is setting her sights on creating an “It” bag.

The French-Canadian singer, who topped music charts with ballads such as “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me,” is partnering with Bugatti Group to launch her first line of handbags, luggage and accessories in September. Describing herself as “a woman who loves fashion,” Dion is selecting the designs from Bugatti to reflect her fashion sensibility, practicality and desire for high quality.

“Their vision towards my brand is impressive, and their passion for fashion is as intense as mine,” she said. “So guess what — we’re going to have a really good time together. And, hopefully, all will enjoy the new collection.”

Set to be unveiled at Project Womens, the semiannual trade fair that starts its three-day run in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, Céline Dion Collection is part of the songstress’ plans to build her own lifestyle brand. It’s the latest chapter in a 30-year career that includes sales of 240 million records, four sold-out world tours, five Grammys, two Oscars, seven American Music Awards, an Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards and scores more in her native Canada. For the past 14 years, she’s been drawing fans to her own show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Moving into fashion isn’t so much a surprise, considering that Dion was spotted in the front row at haute couture shows for Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli in Paris last year. She also has hit the town in daring ensembles, such as an army green jumpsuit under a black leather biker jacket with gray stiletto booties and a denim-on-denim look. To be sure, the Canadian tuxedo was made custom for her by buzzy brand Off-White, as noted by her stylist, Law Roach.

That time she went to sound check in custom @off____white A photo posted by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

Montreal-based Bugatti, which produces and sells accessories under its namesake brand, Bond Street, Joanel and Mouflon, said Dion’s debut collection for fall features more than 200 pieces, including luggage sets, small leather goods and handbags that range from affordable to high end.

Spearheading Dion’s fashion deals are Epic Rights, a global branding, licensing and social media marketing company, and Prominent Brand + Talent, a strategic management consortium. Both based in Los Angeles, the companies jointly represent her.

“She is a global superstar who also happens to be a working mom that demands good value in anything that carries her name,” said Dan Levin, principal at Prominent. “This is just the beginning as we continue to identify partners across many categories to further develop her unique lifestyle brand.”