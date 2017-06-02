Céline and Maxfield on Thursday night debuted a pop-up shop at the L.A. retailer featuring an early selection of fall merchandise that will be exclusive to the tony boutique for the initial rollout through June 11.

Among the ready-to-wear items on display in Tommy Perse’s one-of-a-kind Jean Prouvé “Nomade” house, which has become a de facto museum for several of Maxfield’s European designers — taking “experiential” retail to a rarified level — are a satin-back crepe wrap dress and blouse in lipstick red and off-white; a fluid jersey dress with leather trim, and a pink shearling coat.

Leather goods include the Bowling bag, luggage and classic bags in crocodile and new Clasp bag styles Cabas, Soft Medium, and Flap. Exclusive styles for Maxfield include the Compact Trotteur in plum and the Frame in red with jade contrast.

There is also a selection of shoes including mules, sandals, heels and boots, and jewelry. Retail prices range from $300 for small leather goods to $29,300 for crocodile luggage.

“Maxfield has a particular affection to the house of Céline, their teams and Phoebe Philo’s designs. Sarah Stewart, our buying director, systematically makes sure that all product categories are represented in our stores. We believe that it is important to display the exact representation of what Phoebe Philo envisions,” said Peter Utz, chief branding officer at Maxfield.

As for the customer feedback from the various Prouvé installations, Utz said, “The response has beyond exceeded our expectations. We set out in hopes of creating a completely authentic and unique shopping experience that would drive our model of a concept store to the next level, and it is very exciting to see that our clients have been so receptive and engaged at these events and that we have been able to attract a new clientele to experience our boutiques. We try, for the most part, to develop distinct happenings for each iteration.”

While the glass house showcases each designer’s vision in an art display, the actual merchandise for sale will be available to customers inside the store. “Our Jean Prouvé structure gives our ‘couture’ designers the freedom to create their ideal exhibition in the heart of Los Angeles. The entrance of the store will be entirely dedicated to Céline and limited-edition pieces created especially for the occasion,” noted Utz.

