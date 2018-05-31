LONDON — Central Saint Martins unveiled its annual BA fashion show at the school’s 1Granary campus this week, showcasing works from 41 students. Their designs, ranging from the experimental to the political and conceptual, reflected the breadth of the students’ specializations, including women’s wear, men’s wear, print, fashion design, marketing and knitwear.

Paolina Russo won the L’Oréal Professionnel Young Talent Award. By the time she turned 21, Russo had already been photographed by Kendall Jenner for Love magazine, styled for the band Dream Wife and been named a muse of John Galliano.

The collection was a love letter to Russo’s Canadian hometown, with ensembles drawing heavily from contact sports. She weaved together elbow pads, shin guards and protective gear to create structured outfits, while the final look was a crocheted dress that resembled a soccer ball, albeit a beautiful, wearable one.

The three runners-up included women’s wear student Simon Valer Dacsef, who was also awarded the LVMH Grand Prix scholar prize for his lineup of voluminous flouncy dresses in a sea of bright greens, pinks and blues.

Elsewhere, student René Scheibenbauer’s muted palette radiated peace of mind. Deconstructed tailoring took on soft twisting and draping elements and his black and white palette was punctuated with sharp yellow accents.

Women’s wear student Matilda Söderberg, who also won the Nina Stewart Award, created a 2-D drawing of an outfit superimposed on a cardboard top and oversized wire frame trousers.

Aleksander Mitrovic also scooped the Nina Steward award for showcasing duoprint floral garments, a dramatic pleated hat and skirts crafted from polka-dot gradient baubles sewn together.

Alongside Valer Dacsef, Masha Popova was also awarded the LVMH Grand Prix scholar prize. She made a statement by sealing off her models’ mouths with wax and dressed them in a medley of distressed, gathered and ruched designs in bright fluorescent colors.

Hyunkyu Jo and Ranura Edirisinghe received the Samsung Fashion Design Fund Award for their artistic designs. Monochrome cylindrical prints were embellished on suiting and separates across Jo’s men’s wear pieces. While Edirisinghe’s knitwear pieces took on exaggerated geometric shapes — concentric rings morphed into protruding tubular structures.

Inditex scholar Harry Turner was awarded the prize for his slouchy, long-line garments. An oversized layered blazer with hanging threads was the highlight.

The Sally Woodward Award went to Randra Kherba and Manon Malan. Both designers used bright pops of color. Kherba sent forth models that looked ready for extreme climate conditions, donning ruched wet-look utilitarian ensembles. Malan re-created a warehouse for his installation with spray-painted graffiti, highlighting his punk rock aesthetic.