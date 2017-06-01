LONDON — The Central Saint Martins annual BA fashion show highlighted works from 41 students studying fashion design with marketing, knitwear, men’s wear, fashion print and women’s wear as their specializations. Designs ranged from the conceptual and expressive to the eccentric.

Goom Heo won the L’Oréal Professionnel Young Talent Award, which comes with an undisclosed cash prize. The fashion print student, who has already done internships at Molly Goddard and Kenzo, was inspired by the men she discovered during her travels across Asia. This was Heo’s first foray into men’s wear with ensembles including a layered look featuring a top made from a stack of vintage T-shirts. She paired the top with shiny black trousers.

Second place went to LVMH Grand Prix scholar and knitwear student Sarah Ansah, who created a red-and-white striped knit crop top and matching miniskirt.

Fashion design and marketing student Sheryn Akiki came in third. Her final look was based on a military flight suit done in soft linen. She meticulously twisted elastic into the oversize trousers giving them a distressed effect. Her dresses were handwoven and screen printed with enlarged graphic patterns.

Women’s wear student Xiaoming Shan was recognized for his creativity and won kudos from the judges for his colorful lineup of graphic dresses and overlays made of paper.

Elsewhere, Inditex Scholarship and China Xintiandi Scholarship winner Chao Wu worked with bold hues. The print student sent a mash-up of colorful graphics as seen in an asymmetrical top and long skirt that Xintiandi blended with cotton eyelet detailing.

Print student Tolu Coker, who scooped both the Nina Stewart Award and the Sophie Hallette Award, cast large-scale black and white prints of male faces onto a black-and-white biker jacket and wide-leg overalls.

The Samsung Fashion Design Fund recipient and women’s wear student River Garam Jang showcased a knee-length leather skirt in a deep wine hue paired with a silky cream ladylike blouse with billowy sleeves.

Men’s wear student Thomas Sehne turned out wearable tailored looks, including a black-and-gray men’s suit jacket and a white shirt and cropped khaki trousers. Knitwear student and Inditex scholar Aled Owe’s lit up the runway with a graphic coat comprised of colorful feathers with elongated sleeves, while men’s wear student Jae Yoo’s paired a bright yellow tailored suit and an oversize hat with a wide brim.