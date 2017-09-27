REALITY SHOW: Create and develop a marketing plan for a capsule collection that explores gender fluidity: That was the brief given to a group of students at Parsons Paris under a new initiative spearheaded by Cerruti 1881 and The Woolmark Company.

Working under the guidance of Cerruti’s creative officer Jason Basmajian at its Paris headquarters, Fashion Design and Strategic Design & Management students will have access to a selection of fine wools for a project that allows them to experience the real working conditions of a fashion house.

“The students will gain real life industry experience…. across design, merchandising, and marketing. They will be challenged to work in teams, communicate their ideas and channel their creativity into a tangible capsule collection on a relevant theme in today’s changing industry,” Basmajian said.

International model, influencer and stylist Amalie Gassmann will work with the teams on photographing, filming, and positioning their projects through social media.