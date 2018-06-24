TIME TRAVEL: Despite his historic escapades on screen, César Domboy is more of a fan of the present, he revealed at the Lanvin show Sunday morning.

The French actor has just wrapped the fourth season of “Outlander,” which is set to debut in the fall. Spoiler alert: “They stay together,” he revealed.

Some may romanticize the bygone era of the series’ setting, but Domboy begs to differ. “It was rough. I think we should be happy to live in today’s era, it’s better,” he said.

Nevertheless, he will be continuing in his role in the hit program, which has been renewed for another two seasons. “It’s great – we’re going to go on and on, and we’re back at it in February,” he said.

Also sitting front row, John Stephen Sudduth, aka Mikky Ekko, was feeling inspired. The recording artist was taking some time out from his hectic touring schedule to check out the Paris men’s shows.

“It’s been such a beautiful week, the weather in Paris has been amazing,” he said. “It was my first time seeing Yohji, and that show was so, so beautiful, it nearly brought me to tears,” he continued.

Ekko has just completed his long-awaited second album, “Fame,” due out Oct. 5.

“It’s much more rock-focused, alternative. I went in with Jay Joyce, who produced the first three Cage The Elephant albums, and we really wanted to get to the bones of what I do, and that’s this combination of DIY meets electronic programming, and it’s a really good sound.”