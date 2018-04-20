BRITISH BEAUTY SPOT: Britain has become a world leader in beauty product innovation and brand development, according to a new report commissioned by the CEW U.K. that’s set to be published later this spring.

Speaking at the start of the 2018 Beauty Awards on Friday, CEW president Caroline Neville said from 2015 to 2017, 700 companies operated in the U.K. beauty and personal-care market. They launched 40,000 unique products under 1,800 different brands. Globally, the overall beauty industry is worth $3 trillion, according to CEW.

Once again, Charlotte Tilbury dominated the annual awards, which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane. The brand took home four accolades although Tilbury wasn’t in the room to accept them. She’s already in Hong Kong preparing for her brand’s Asia debut in partnership with Lane Crawford.

She will unveil her beauty counters on April 21 at Harbour City mall, followed by IFC mall on April 22. She has also unveiled a campaign featuring her signature 10 looks wardrobe, featuring model Ting Ting.

Tilbury took home the award for Best British Brand, and for her Hollywood Lips, Hollywood Beauty Light Wand and Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask products.

Other big winners included Elemis, which scooped two awards, for Life Elixirs Fortitude Bath & Shower Elixir and Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30, while Aromatherapy Associates won for its Revive Morning Bath and Shower Oil and its De-Stress Frankincense Pure Essential Oil.

The Eco Award, sponsored by Givaudan went to two companies, Neal’s Yard Remedies for its Frankincense Intense Lift and to Sana Jardin, for its eau de parfum, which the Givaudan called “a luxury product with a social consciousness.”

Sana Jardin’s teams and partners help to transform the organic waste product from perfume production into orange blossom water and scented candle wax, creating year-round jobs and businesses for female flower harvesters in countries including Morocco.