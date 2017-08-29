SPEAKING OUT: The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the ACLU have teamed to launch “Fashion for ACLU,” a joint initiative at New York Fashion Week this September. The CFDA and ACLU look to send a clear message that there’s no place in this democracy for racism, bigotry and hatred.

The CFDA is encouraging its members to speak out about the need to protect hard-fought constitutional rights and freedoms.

“We want to be on the front line, not the sidelines, to boldly fight to protect our precious rights and freedoms, which has taken on a renewed urgency after the heart-wrenching events of Charlottesville,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of CFDA. “Our goal is to actively support concrete work that will move our country meaningfully forward. The ACLU is doing that critical work.”

Designers are being asked to use their shows — including runways and parties — to feature the “Fashion for ACLU” tagline and distribute a blue label ribbon to demonstrate their support. As of now, more than 50 designers and labels have signed on, including Adam Selman, Alice + Olivia, Derek Lam, Diane von Furstenberg, Everlane, Monse, Narciso Rodriguez, Opening Ceremony, Prabal Gurung, Public School and Tracy Reese.

“We are grateful that the CFDA is willing to use its reach and influence to stand up and protect our civil liberties at this unprecedented time in history,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU. “I’ve no doubt that the individual and collective voices of the fashion industry proclaiming ‘We the People’ will resonate far beyond the runway this September.”

The ACLU devotes most of its resources to the fight to advance equality and justice for communities that are often the targets of bigotry and hate. That includes the legal and advocacy efforts to end mass incarceration, promote racial justice, fight against voter suppression, advocate for women’s rights, LGBT equality and immigrants’ rights.

A special edition of the ACLU’s blue lapel ribbon has been created for fashion designers to distribute during NYFW Sept. 7-14. Designers are being asked to use #StandWithACLU and #FashionforACLU when they post.

To further support the ACLU, Lyft will be doing a special NYFW promotion whereby Lyft will donate $5 of very ride to and from Fashion Week events, up to $10,000, when passengers enter the promo code “FashionStands” in the Lyft app.