The CFDA approved membership for 14 designers during a board meeting July 19, bringing the membership headcount to 517. Last year, there were 40 new members.

The new members are: Virgil Abloh, Off-White; Stirling Barrett, Krewe; Andrea Fohrman; Fernando Garcia, Monse; Chloe Gosselin; Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss; Julia Jentzsch; Laura Kim, Monse; Chris Leba, R13; Becca McCharen-Tran, Chromat; Monica Sordo; Temple St. Clair; Wing Yin Yau, Wwake, and Bonnie Young, BY.Bonnie Young.

New members are admitted once a year after submitting an application package and letters of recommendation to the CFDA’s Admissions Committee. Ultimately, the candidates are approved by the CFDA Board of Directors. Applicants must be American citizens designing in the U.S. or abroad, or foreign nationals with businesses headquartered in the U.S. to be eligible.