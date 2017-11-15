MILAN — The Council of Fashion Designers of America and leading Italian fashion institute Polimoda are teaming up.

Sara Kozlowski, the CFDA’s director of education and professional development, has been appointed to mentor the final-year students of Polimoda’s undergraduate course in fashion design.

Founded in Florence in 1986, Polimoda has over the past year asked other leading industry figures to mentor students, including award-winning CFDA member Keanan Duffty.

“Polimoda was founded 30 years ago by FIT and Emilio Pucci,” said Polimoda’s director Danilo Venturi, noting that the school’s president is Ferruccio Ferragamo, chairman of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group. “Our headquarters are beside the American consulate, and there is a certain legacy that links the school to the USA. Now, the agreement with CFDA and this incoming group of great teachers provides a new basis to rekindle our friendship.”

Kozlowski has already participated at Polimoda’s RendezVous series of Guest Lectures, where she discussed fashion’s new paradigm of sustainability and she was previously featured in the first edition of Polimoda’s Fashion Displacement panel discussion, held in New York in November 2016.

“The CFDA has a long-standing commitment to supporting fashion education through its Educational Initiatives established in 1996,” said Kozlowski. “Today, we share a common vision with Polimoda in shaping the next generation of design by empowering creativity, and encouraging new codes of thought within a global, social context.” She emphasized Italy’s craftsmanship combined with Polimoda’s innovative approach to luxury.

Kozlowski began her career 25 years ago as a designer for Anna Sui, before the launch of her own collection, and she has also held academic leadership roles at Parsons School of Design and Academy of Art University. She has contributed to the CFDA’s talent-scouting platforms such as the Elaine Gold Launch Pad (in partnership with the Accessories Council), Fashion Future Graduate Showcase (in partnership with the NYCEDC) and CFDA+, established in 2013.

This mentorship program will culminate in Polimoda’s signature end-of-year fashion show.