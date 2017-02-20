LES AMÉRICAINS À PARIS: The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have named nine designers for the 12th round of the “Americans in Paris” program. Nine designers and CVFF finalists will head to The City of Light to show their fall collections for this season’s showcase, including Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock of Brock Collection, 2016 CVFF winners; Adam Selman, a 2016 CVFF runner-up; Stirling Barrett of Krewe, a 2016 CVFF runner-up; Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area; Chloe Gosselin; Ji Oh; Morgan Curtis of Morgan Lane; Maryam and Marjan Malakpour of NewbarK, and Laurence Chandler and Joshua Cooper of Rochambeau.

The showroom, which aims to expose emerging American designers to retailers and editors during Paris Fashion Week, will be located at 29 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré — inside a townhouse once inhabited by Coco Chanel — from March 4 to 6. The initiative will be celebrated with a cocktail party on March 3 at the 1728 restaurant within the Hotel Mazin La Fayette.