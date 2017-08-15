JUST ADD WATER: Three up-and-coming designers are getting a visibility boost thanks to the strategic partnership between the CFDA and LIFEWTR, Pepsico’s premium water brand.

Adam Dalton Blake, Tiffany Huang and Ghazaleh Khalifeh have each been tapped to have their designs displayed on nearly 40 million bottles of LIFEWTR for its Series 3. All three designers are among the participants in the CFDA+ spotlight program. Each will present their collections, which will incorporate patterns from their respective Series 3 bottle designs, on the first day of New York Fashion Week.

“I’m from Taiwan, which is an island so we are always surrounded by water. So water is something that feels very natural to me,” said Huang, who developed prints with a friend skilled in augmented reality. “This is an incredible opportunity. Because when you are starting out as a young designer, it’s very hard to find people who just believe in you.”

She, Blake and Khalifeh will also receive mentoring and networking opportunities in the months ahead.

Olga Osminkina-Jones, vice president of hydration at PepsiCo Global Beverage Group, declined to comment on its financial commitment but said the goal was to help emerging fashion designers “get their names out there, to be discovered and to help them grow.”

“We look at who is coming through CFDA channels on the design student and post-grad level, and we hope there is a way where we can keep this going and start identifying more and more talent to give them the exposure that they deserve,” said Adam Roth, vice president of strategic partnerships for the CFDA.