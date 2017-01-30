The boys are back in town: after nearly a month-long marathon across Europe, the men’s collections have made their way Stateside, with New York Fashion Week: Men‘s starting Monday. In addition to the usual stream of editors and industry folk, the front rows at New York Fashion Week: Men’s are set to be filled once again with “ambassadors,” who are selected by the Council of Fashion Designers of America each season to attend shows and events throughout the week.

This year’s lineup will be hip-hop star Fabolous, Colombian reggaeton singer J. Balvin, actor and model Colton Haynes, singer-songwriter Børns, YouTuber Joey Graceffa and NFL wide receiver Dale Moss.

Haynes said of his role: “It is an honor to be among the select handful of individuals who get this opportunity to preview collections from some of the world’s top brands and up-and-coming designers. I’ve had a long-standing admiration for the CFDA and I am looking forward to continuing my work with them for my future endeavors.”

Fabolous, a native New Yorker, has been attending shows for the past several seasons and was approached about taking on the ambassadorship. He described the gig as “a cross collab of mixing Fabolous with CFDA,” adding, “It takes the hip-hop world and brings them into the fashion world, and takes the fashion world and brings them into the hip-hop world.”

The rapper will be taking over the CFDA Snapchat account during the week. “I get to talk directly to my fanship and bring them into their world, and vice versa,” he said. “I think that’s a cool aspect as far as cross promoting, because it takes one world and then blends it with the other world.”

Moss, a free agent who was most recently signed to the Chicago Bears, attended the shows last summer, where he told WWD he, in fact, was pining after the ambassadorship. “I love fashion — just how it brings different things together,” he said.

Dreams do come true.