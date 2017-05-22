The Council of Fashion Designers of America has revealed its roster of celebrity presenters for the CFDA Fashion Awards that take place June 5 at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Presented in partnership with Swarovski, the awards program will be broadcast on Facebook Live that evening, starting with the red carpet at 6 p.m. and followed by the awards ceremony beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Nicole Kidman will present the Womenswear Designer of Year; Armie Hammer will reveal the Menswear Designer of the Year; Paris Jackson will present the Accessory Designer of the Year, and Kerry Washington will give out the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent.

Karen Elson and Amber Valletta will present the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert to Pat McGrath, while Alek Wek will bestow the International Award to Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga.

Michele Lamy will present the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Rick Owens, and Anna Wintour will present the Fashion Icon award to the late Franca Sozzani.

Diane von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the CFDA, will present the Board of Director’s special tribute to Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monae, while Jon Bon Jovi will hand out the Swarovski Award for Positive Change to Kenneth Cole.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

Brad Goreski, stylist and cohost of E!’s “Fashion Police,” will serve as CFDA’s Facebook Live host. The broadcast will be available at facebook.com/cfda/.

“We have wanted to bring the CFDA Fashion Awards to a wider audience for some time and are excited to do this on Facebook Live this year,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “The broadcast will allow views from around the world to experience the fashions on the red carpet and to learn the award winners in real time.”

