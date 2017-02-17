The CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the 16th year, will feature some changes this time around.

This year, there will be one Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent that applies to womenswear, menswear and accessory design. The number of nominees will increase to five. Previously there were three emerging awards in womenswear, menswear and accessory design, with three nominees for each. Nominees must be American or U.S.-based and have shown their collections for five or fewer years.

In addition, the CFDA will introduce the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, which recognizes an American individual in the fashion industry who has made an impact on American communities and improves the welfare of others through their resources and time. The honoree has also demonstrated an ability to herald change in the U.S. and to make a positive impact in such areas as civic responsibility, philanthropy and sustainability.

Discussing the decision to have one award for emerging talent, Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said, “We decided to focus on one award to better reflect the realities of fashion and to strengthen the honor of this prestigious award.”

Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board, added, “We recognize that many emerging designers push boundaries across multiple categories, and this is a fantastic opportunity to spotlight designers with multifaceted visions across womenswear, menswear and accessory design.”

On Feb. 17, the 1,500-plus members of the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Guild will receive an e-mail with a nominations ballot to nominate designers and honorees for this year’s awards. Besides the two Swarovski awards, the other honors include Womenswear Designer of the Year, Menswear Designer of the Year, Accessories Designer of the Year, Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Fashion Icon and the International Award.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5. The nominees and honorees will be revealed on March 23.