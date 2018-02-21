As part of its ongoing educational initiatives, the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Seventh Annual Fashion Education Summit will take place Thursday and Friday at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.

The summit brings together academic leadership from more than 20 participating American fashion design programs, alongside CFDA program participants, members and industry.

This year’s conversation focuses on Materials Matter, from test tube ideas to emerging industry innovations. Presenting companies include Parley for the Oceans, Fjord, Future Tech Lab, Alice + Olivia, Bode New York, Première Vision, Adidas Brooklyn Farm and the Sustainable Angle.

The goal of the summit is to foster unity between education and the industry, and prompt meaningful dialogue around relevant issues.

It is an invite-only event. The audience consists mainly of educators, with the remainder made up of CFDA members, designers in CFDA programs, and industry executives.

Among the schools participating are Drexel University, Academy of Art University, Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University, Kent State University, Fashion Institute of Technology, Marist College, Savannah College of Art & Design and Rhode Island School of Design. Special guests have also been invited from such schools as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University and LIM College.

The program begins Thursday night with a welcome and presentation at the Crosby Street Hotel and continues Friday with nine more presentations and panel discussions, question and answer periods, and a workshop.