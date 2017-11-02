Just in time for awards season, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is joining forces with international artist management company The Wall Group to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with the celebrity stylist.

The first event, scheduled for Nov. 8 in New York at the Roxy Hotel, will feature a discussion between Kate Young, Micaela Erlanger and Cristina Ehrlich, moderated by Edward Barsamian. On Nov. 13 in Los Angeles at the W Hollywood, a twin event will be held for CFDA West Coast members featuring Karla Welch, Elizabeth Stewart and Ilaria Urbinati, moderated by Melissa Magsaysay.

Topics of conversation include but are not limited to the role and rising profile of the celebrity stylist; developing a client’s image; spotlighting accessories and jewelry; the collaborative process with designers, and ways in which digital/social media changed the discovery process.

The partnership came out of the growing interest among the CFDA’s 500-plus membership to connect and collaborate with celebrity stylists in meaningful ways. The stylist has become an influencer and image-maker who plays a pivotal role in the industry’s success, as evidenced by the way a red carpet placement can put a designer on the map.

“Celebrities can be great ambassadors for fashion, but designers often don’t know how to best approach them,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “Working with The Wall Group, we can help them bridge that gap in knowledge.”

“For fashion designers both emerging and established, a red carpet presence has become an increasingly necessary part of the overall success equation. We are excited to partner with the CFDA on this initiative to connect the industry’s top celebrity fashion stylists with the country’s leading designers to share their learnings and expertise,” said Brooke Wall, founder and chief executive officer of The Wall Group.

Cristina Ehrlich, stylist to Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Priyanka Chopra, Tina Fey, Penelope Cruz, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Uzo Aduba and more, said, “Much to the pleasure of both myself and the actresses I work alongside, supporting the emerging American designers in fashion is one of the best parts of my job. Anything I can share with designers to help them develop their collections in a way to encourage growth has always been something I felt was a way of paying it forward.”

Ehrlich added, “The community of emerging designers in the U.S. feels stronger than it has in a very long time, so it’s exciting to be able to share any insights I may have as a red carpet stylist that may help them to grow and shape their brands”