The CFDA is fulfilling its goal of creating more global connections.

The organization has signed a five-year partnership with Suntchi, a Shanghai-based fashion and entertainment management company to build better relationships between the Chinese and American fashion industries.

The first initiative will be in association with Alibaba Group’s Tmall, an e-commerce site. Called Tmall China Day, the event, which takes place on Feb. 7 at Skylight Modern, will showcase four Chinese designers: Li-Ning, Peacebird, Chenpeng and Clot, with runway shows and presentations from the brands throughout the day. From Feb. 5 to 7, the designers will set up shop in a space at Skylight Modern and a showroom will be available for buyers and media. Most pieces will be sold on Tmall, which has more than 500 million active users, following the show.

“China Day allows us to further expand the scope of NYFW: Men’s by showcasing the most exciting Chinese fashion talent to the American fashion community,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “The initiative is part of the CFDA’s overall strategy to build international ties, which will in turn help us strengthen the impact of American fashion globally.”

The advisory board for this event included Kolb; Jessica Liu, president of Tmall fashion and luxury; Lv Xiaolei, vice secretary-general of Shanghai Fashion Week; Justin Berkowitz, fashion director of men’s at Bloomingdale’s; Paul Fang, Suntchi’s ceo, and Dan Cui, the editor in chief of T Magazine China, which is a strategic media partner.

“The strategic partnership between Suntchi and CFDA aims to bring American designers and brands to the large base of Chinese consumers,” said Fang. “What’s more, we also carry a mission to bridge the Chinese designers and brands to the American fashion community.”