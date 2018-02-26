COMING TO TOWN: The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have listed the nine designers who will be showing at the Americans in Paris event to be held from March 3 to 5.

They include: Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem, Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat, Victor Glemaud of Victor Glemaud, Jordan Askill of Jordan Askill, Matthew Harris of Mateo New York, Eli Azran of RtA, Sandy Liang of Sandy Liang, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, David Moses and Claire Sully of Vaquera.

Bella Hadid, Renzo Rosso and Nicole Phelps will host the event’s opening cocktail party.

“Cultivating the next generation of American fashion designers and providing them with global opportunities is part of CFDA’s overall mission,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, in a statement.

“Diesel has a proud history of supporting young talent,” said Rosso, founder of Diesel, a backer of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and president of the Italian fashion group OTB, which includes Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor & Rolf.

Tomorrow London Holdings Ltd. is also supporting the event, managing sales appointments for the designers.

Underwriters of the fund include Caleres, Instagram, Lane Bryant, Lifewtr, MAC Cosmetics, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue.

This is the fourteenth season of the Americans in Paris event. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 to help emerging American designer. In 2015, the fund raised $400,000 for the winner and $150,000 for the two runners-up.

The showroom will be a townhouse at 29 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.