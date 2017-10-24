The 10 finalists of the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund will head to Los Angeles to show their designs at a runway show presented by Kate Spade New York on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood and will be hosted by James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS and Vogue.

The 2017 finalists are Ahlem Manai-Platt, Ahlem; Becca McCharen-Tran, Chromat; Christopher Bevans, Dyne; Victor Glemaud; Jordan Askill; Matthew Harris, Mateo New York; Eli Azran, RTA; Sandy Liang; Telfar Clemens, Telfar, LLC, and Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, David Moses and Claire Sully, Vaquera.

“The Los Angeles fashion show is always one of the highlights of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. “This year, we are excited to welcome James Corden as a host, and thank Kate Spade New York for the continued support.”

During their stay in Los Angeles, the designers will reveal the results of this year’s design challenge to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Selection Committee. Based on the theme of collaboration, the CFDA and Vogue have paired up the finalists and asked them to collaborate and create designs that speak to both brands. The pairings are Sandy Liang x Dyne; Vaquera x Mateo; Telfar x Jordan Askill; Ahlem x RTA, and Chromat x Victor Glemaud.

In addition, the designers will also present the results of the 2017 Instagram challenge. In partnership with Instagram, the CFDA and Vogue challenged the finalists to create a “Fashion Family Portrait” that illustrates their designs in the context of their community, which may include friends, seamstresses, photographers, collaborators and interns, among others.

In addition to Kolb, the selection committee consists of Joseph Altuzarra, creative director, Altuzarra; Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships, Instagram; Mark Holgate, fashion news director, Vogue; Jeffrey Kalinsky, president and founder, Jeffrey and vice president, designer fashion director, Nordstrom; Roopal Patel, senior vice president and fashion director, Saks Fifth Avenue; Nicole Phelps, director, Vogue Runway; Andrew Rosen, founder and ceo, Theory, and Diane von Furstenberg, chairwoman, CFDA.

Los Angeles represents the last step in the program before the winner and two runners-up will be revealed at a gala dinner in New York on Nov. 6. In addition to mentorship for designers and industry executives, the winner will receive a monetary prize of $400,000 and the two runners-up win $150,000 each.

Underwriting sponsors of the CVFF Los Angeles fashion show are Kate Spade New York, as well as Perrier-Jouët, Milk Makeup, Cadillac, Ouai, Dyson and The Jeremy.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 to help emerging American design find continued success in the fashion business. Since its inception, the program has granted $5.9 million to over 35 design companies. The program is underwritten by Caleres, Coach Foundation, J. Crew, IMG Fashion, Lane Bryant, Lifewtr, MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Saks and Vogue.