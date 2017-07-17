The 10 finalists of the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund have been named. They are: Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem; Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat; Christopher Bevans of Dyne; Victor Glemaud; Jordan Askill; Matthew Harris of Mateo New York; Eli Azran of RTA; Sandy Liang; Telfar Clemens of Telfar LLC, and Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, David Moses and Claire Sully of Vaquera.

The winner and two runners-up will be revealed Nov. 6 at a gala in New York. The winner will receive a cash prize of $400,000 and the two runners-up will take home $150,000 each. In the meantime, the designers are put through a set of challenges before the selection committee, which includes Joseph Altuzarra, Eva Chen, Mark Holgate, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steven Kolb, Roopal Patel, Nicole Phelps, Andrew Rosen and Diane von Furstenberg. One of the design challenges includes a fashion show staged at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in October.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is underwritten by Caleres, Coach Foundation, J. Crew, IMG Fashion, Lane Bryant, LifeWtr, MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue.