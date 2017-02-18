CHANNEL HOP: London Fashion Week isn’t just a hotbed of emerging talent. Established designers have their place, too. After 16 years of showing his women’s wear collections in Paris, London-based Hussein Chalayan returned to London to show his Chalayan fall 2017 collection on Saturday.

After the show, which he presented at Sadler’s Wells Theater (a venue he’s used in the past, and the site of a collaboration with a contemporary dance company last year) Chalayan laid out his reasons for coming back.

“We left London, as we felt we were making this very big effort…but a lot of people weren’t coming to London at that time. And we felt for business we had to go to Paris – and when we moved to Paris our business grew considerably,” he said. “These days it’s different. You have to remember that digital media, the whole thing, was not as developed as it is now – it was a different life.”

Chalayan also showed his first men’s runway collection in January during London Fashion Week Men’s. And in 2015, the designer debuted a sleek store on Mayfair’s Bourdon Street. Asked whether he’ll continue to show his women’s collection in London, the designer was noncommittal.

“I don’t know yet – let’s see,” he said. While Chalayan’s women’s collection could likely return to Paris, the designer looks set to continue showing his men’s wear in London. Meanwhile, another designer returning from Paris to the London schedule is Roland Mouret, who will present his fall 2017 collection on Sunday.