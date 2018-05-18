MEN AT WORK: Bar a few slot shifts, it’s pretty much business as usual for the official Paris Men’s Week calendar, according to a provisional schedule released by the Chambre Syndicale on Friday.

Not that the week — set to run June 19 to June 24 — will be lacking in buzz. Hotly anticipated debuts include Virgil Abloh’s first men’s collection for Louis Vuitton, and Kim Jones’ debut effort in his new role as creative director of Dior Homme.

As reported, Simon Porte Jacquemus will present the first men’s collection under his Jacquemus label in a yet-to-be-disclosed southern French city on June 25, the day after the week wraps.

Brands missing from the official men’s calendar include Niuku, Icosae and Haider Ackermann, which on Friday announced it will present a coed show during Paris Women’s Fashion Week in September. Lemaire is also defecting to the women’s calendar for a dual show but will also be presenting men’s during one-on-one appointments in June.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro will be returning to the official men’s calendar, while Julien David will present his collection in a Paris showroom.

Newcomers to the schedule include Sweden’s CMMN SWDN and America’s Alyx, which was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2016. Undercover, which presented its fall 2018 men’s collection in one of the guests spots at Pitti Uomo in January, will also present on the official men’s calendar for the first time.